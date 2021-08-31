American Century Companies Inc. Has $312.51 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,888,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,421 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.24% of FMC worth $312,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after buying an additional 1,067,138 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,055,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,756,000 after buying an additional 674,766 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in FMC by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after buying an additional 591,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after buying an additional 452,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMC. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

