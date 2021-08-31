American Century Companies Inc. Has $356.53 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,963 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.66% of Advance Auto Parts worth $356,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.63.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $201.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.46 and a 12 month high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.