American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,388,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270,513 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.13% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $263,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $18,961,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.