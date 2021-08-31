American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 120,173 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,173 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.98% of McKesson worth $295,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $201.17 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

