American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 373,022 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,042,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,022 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Open Text worth $205,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,817,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,374,000 after buying an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 13.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,479,000 after buying an additional 791,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,807,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,954,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 11.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,126,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,657,000 after buying an additional 409,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 95.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,304,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,954,000 after buying an additional 1,125,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Shares of OTEX opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $54.92. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.2209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

