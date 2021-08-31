American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 83,091 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,759,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,091 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Huazhu Group worth $251,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 266,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 65,254 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after buying an additional 75,037 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.79 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTHT shares. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.03.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

