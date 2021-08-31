American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,529,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424,329 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Duke Energy worth $249,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $104.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $78.97 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

