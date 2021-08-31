American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 961,600 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.76% of Eversource Energy worth $209,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after acquiring an additional 91,796 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Eversource Energy by 56.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 33,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

