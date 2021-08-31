American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,304,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210,426 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.92% of CEMEX worth $237,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 86.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth $79,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Shares of CX stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

