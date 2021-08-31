American Century Companies Inc. Sells 3,346 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.09% of Keysight Technologies worth $312,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,579,000 after acquiring an additional 21,572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $179.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.46 and a 200 day moving average of $149.23. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $180.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.60.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

