American Century Companies Inc. Sells 48,655 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,495,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,655 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.36% of Manhattan Associates worth $216,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 181,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $164.84 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.74 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.