American Century Companies Inc. Sells 580,319 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,741,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 580,319 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.68% of Cognex worth $398,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1,915.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 112,147 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,978,000 after buying an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,016,000 after buying an additional 96,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 192.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 38,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

CGNX opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.69.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.