American Century Companies Inc. Sells 78,604 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,902,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 9.49% of Spire worth $354,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. Research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on SR shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

