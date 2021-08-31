American Century Companies Inc. Sells 80,011 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,277,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,011 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.30% of Automatic Data Processing worth $253,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $209.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

