American Century Companies Inc. Sells 845,566 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,993,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 845,566 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.89% of CBRE Group worth $256,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $78,374,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,345,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 923,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,043,000 after purchasing an additional 334,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

