American Century Companies Inc. Sells 92,525 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,525 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Ameriprise Financial worth $349,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $14,079,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 37,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $272.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.19 and a 200 day moving average of $247.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $277.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

