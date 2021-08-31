American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,492,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99,683 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 5.46% of Sonoco Products worth $367,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.84.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

