American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,134,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,086 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.16% of Unilever worth $241,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,206,000 after buying an additional 2,649,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after buying an additional 2,077,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Unilever by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,438,000 after buying an additional 1,865,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Unilever by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after buying an additional 1,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,092,000 after buying an additional 936,202 shares in the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

