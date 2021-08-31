American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Shares Down 0.1%

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.39 and last traded at $33.48. 39,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 454% from the average session volume of 7,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in American Conservative Values ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in American Conservative Values ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in American Conservative Values ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for American Conservative Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Conservative Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.