American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of American Electric Power worth $49,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Geier Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 13.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.9% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.