American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $89.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

