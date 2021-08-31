American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 998,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 238,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 58,168 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

