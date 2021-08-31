American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,515 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. began coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $164.26 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The firm has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

