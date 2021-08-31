American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 60,305 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of American Express worth $78,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in American Express by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in American Express by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.87. 160,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,029. The company has a market capitalization of $131.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

