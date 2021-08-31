American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Express were worth $33,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 192.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $164.48 on Tuesday. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

