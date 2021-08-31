American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 802,300 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the July 29th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

NYSE AFG traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.17. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $219,639.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,483 shares of company stock worth $2,883,524 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Financial Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,068,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 281,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,130,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 108,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.