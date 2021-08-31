American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Sells $961,781.50 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $961,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bryan Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $56,968.50.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.94. 3,195,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,033. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $105,866,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,546 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 128.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,310,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,317,000 after buying an additional 1,487,365 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.