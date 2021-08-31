American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Oakview Capital Management L.P.

Oakview Capital Management L.P. raised its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,878 shares during the period. American International Group comprises approximately 10.3% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of American International Group worth $27,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American International Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,826 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $6,737,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 61.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 309.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.80. 131,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,326,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.65. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

