American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) & Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Head to Head Comparison

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

This table compares American National Bankshares and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares $112.68 million 3.29 $30.05 million $2.73 12.48 Oak Ridge Financial Services $25.30 million 1.88 $3.26 million N/A N/A

American National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Volatility & Risk

American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American National Bankshares and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares 32.93% 11.20% 1.25% Oak Ridge Financial Services 21.62% N/A N/A

Dividends

American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. American National Bankshares pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American National Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American National Bankshares and Oak Ridge Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

American National Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.18%. Given American National Bankshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American National Bankshares beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc. (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other. The Community Banking segment involves in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Trust and Investment Services segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Danville, VA.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.