American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $291.82

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $291.82 and last traded at $290.90, with a volume of 16534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $291.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.04 and a 200 day moving average of $254.85. The company has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,261,099,000 after buying an additional 208,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after buying an additional 867,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,739,000 after buying an additional 320,233 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,846,000 after buying an additional 487,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

