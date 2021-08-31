American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $291.82

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $291.82 and last traded at $290.90, with a volume of 16534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $291.68.
Several analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.04 and a 200 day moving average of $254.85. The company has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.
In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,261,099,000 after buying an additional 208,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,452,000 after buying an additional 867,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,739,000 after buying an additional 320,233 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,846,000 after buying an additional 487,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower (NYSE:AMT)
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
