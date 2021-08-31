American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $69.82

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.82 and last traded at $71.13, with a volume of 1428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.40.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.
The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.52.
American Woodmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMWD)
American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.
