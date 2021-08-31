American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AMWD traded down $9.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,528. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $72.28 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Woodmark stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMWD. Loop Capital upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

