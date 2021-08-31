AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Truist

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist from $118.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,837. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.30. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $111.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $237,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,122 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $494,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

