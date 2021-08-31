Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $116.67 million and $1.70 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00056784 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.87 or 0.00825430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00047431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00103339 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

AMPL is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 161,856,263 coins and its circulating supply is 118,120,795 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

