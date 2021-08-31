Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Trading Down 2.5%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was down 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.13 and last traded at $20.13. Approximately 371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ampol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35.

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

