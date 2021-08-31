Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Amyris worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth about $67,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth about $193,000. 36.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC began coverage on Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

