Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Shares of ADI opened at $166.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.73. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

