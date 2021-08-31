Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 62,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,372,522 shares.The stock last traded at $162.72 and had previously closed at $166.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,800,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 10.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

