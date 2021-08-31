Analysts Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to post earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. BRP posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BRP.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOOO shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in BRP in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

DOOO traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.60. 75,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,457. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 3.01. BRP has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $96.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is 10.45%.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.