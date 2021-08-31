Analysts Anticipate Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

NYSE ELS traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,081. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.51. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.1% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 814,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after buying an additional 68,143 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 318,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

