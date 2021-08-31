Analysts Anticipate MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,539.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 69.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 99,576 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,115,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,955,000 after acquiring an additional 66,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 110,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $35.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

