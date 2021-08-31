Analysts Anticipate Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.06 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will post sales of $6.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.78 billion and the lowest is $5.33 billion. Nokia reported sales of $6.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year sales of $26.18 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.58 billion to $27.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nokia.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOK. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Nokia stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. Nokia has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Nokia by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 322,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 274.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,613,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,608 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 19.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 235,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 38,595 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 54.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 46,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 243,343 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nokia (NOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.