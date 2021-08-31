Analysts Anticipate Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to Post -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) will announce ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Tricida posted earnings per share of ($1.55) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($3.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tricida.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17.

TCDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TCDA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.34. 133,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,622. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $218.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Tricida has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $12.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tricida during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tricida by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 20.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricida (TCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.