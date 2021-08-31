Analysts Anticipate WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.49 Million

Equities analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to report sales of $144.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.32 million and the lowest is $140.34 million. WesBanco posted sales of $155.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $587.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $583.98 million to $594.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $562.22 million, with estimates ranging from $542.33 million to $581.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 2.3% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in WesBanco by 6.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in WesBanco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in WesBanco by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in WesBanco by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco stock opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

