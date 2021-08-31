Analysts Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will announce $241.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.80 million and the lowest is $232.83 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $200.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $974.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $952.80 million to $993.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $281,391.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,795.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,060,995.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,724 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,492 shares of company stock worth $2,676,966 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 3.49.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

