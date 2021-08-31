Analysts Expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.21. El Pollo Loco posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of LOCO opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $662.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.