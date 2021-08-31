Analysts Expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will report $100.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.59 million and the highest is $109.49 million. Global Ship Lease posted sales of $70.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year sales of $380.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $373.82 million to $387.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $550.13 million, with estimates ranging from $542.09 million to $558.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Ship Lease.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NYSE:GSL opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $746.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.10. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $22.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 55.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,994,000 after buying an additional 1,021,795 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,283,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 42,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 16.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after acquiring an additional 138,000 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $11,280,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at about $10,845,000. 47.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

