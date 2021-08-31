Analysts Expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.20). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 78.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded up $6.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.53. 663,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,164. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.44. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,021,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 826,183 shares of company stock valued at $101,448,378. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after buying an additional 1,695,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,813 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,523,000 after purchasing an additional 783,179 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,504,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

