Analysts Expect Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will report $8.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.45 million to $14.00 million. Mesoblast reported sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,075.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full year sales of $40.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 million to $72.85 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $46.33 million, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $123.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 51.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 17.6% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MESO opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Mesoblast has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $19.58.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

