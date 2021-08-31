Analysts Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will report $258.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $257.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.63 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $297.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PJT Partners by 88.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PJT Partners by 172.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.41. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $81.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

